Tyneille did keto for 3 months. Here's why she'll never do it again.

Keto. Heard of it? Course you have. It's hard to go to a gym or scroll Instagram without some mention of it.

But just in case you've somehow managed to dodge the fad diet train, keto is basically a very low carb, high-fat diet.

It's also known as the ketogenic diet, and it's where your body pretty much raids its fat stores to burn energy (due to the lack of carbohydrates and glucose being consumed) and goes into a process known as ketosis – where the body switches fuel sources from sugar to fats.

Interestingly, according to Dr Stephen Massey from Bondi Doctors, keto was originally used under medical supervision to treat severe epilepsy. Yep, really.

"The keto diet was developed as it was found to be effective in treating some forms of childhood epilepsy. This treatment has largely been surpassed by modern antiepileptic medications, however it has lived on as a fad diet for adults," said Dr Massey.

While keto comes with some pretty sweeping claims, if you're anything like us, you know of at least one family member, friend or colleague who is either on it now or has been on it before.

33-year-old Tyneille was quick to jump on the bandwagon.

After hearing positive things about keto from friends, Tyneille started the program for the first time late last year, and said she felt excited at the prospect of doing something she felt she could follow long-term.

"At first I thought keto was too restrictive, but because it was so restrictive that helped me not "cheat"," she told Mamamia.

Tyneille said she was stringent with her eating program, sticking closely to the rules and consuming a diet high in protein (but low enough to maintain the body in a state of ketosis) and low in carbohydrates, consuming no more than 20g of carbs per day.

