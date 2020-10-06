Kerry Jane Wilson had been living and working as an aid worker in Afghanistan for 20 years when she spent the night in Jalalabad, in the country's east.

Over the years, Kerry Jane had established a routine of waking up early to enjoy the rare, cooler hours. On this particularly hot morning in April 2016, she was a few chapters into her book when a group of men burst into the bedroom around 5am.

"They said they were security and they looked like security and it's a bit unusual to break into somebody's bedroom at five o'clock in the morning," Kerry Jane recalled to SBS' Insight.

But the men weren't security, and still dressed in her pyjamas, she was taken away.

"Before I knew it, they had actually blindfolded me and put plastic handcuffs on me and whisked me out of the room and into the boot of a car," the 64-year-old said.

"I found out later they had lined up all the men in the compound and threatened to shoot them."

Kerry Jane was driven away from Jalalabad, into a Taliban controlled area of Afghanistan.

"I was terrified. I mean so terrified that I don't think that it's possible to really think when you're that terrified, not unless you're well trained," she said.

"I was panting like a dog and completely confused and bewildered and I started counting. For some reason it seemed to me if would be a good idea to know how far we drove, so I started counting obsessively until the car stopped.

"Then there was only one man left and he took me out of the boot and into what I recognised as the guest room of a rural country Pashtun village house."

Image: Supplied.

Once outside of the vehicle, Kerry Jane considered making an escape, but only for a moment.

She would have been a 60-year-old foreign woman, in bare feet and pyjamas, running down a rural road in Taliban territory; the kidnapper's location was likely the safer option.

Inside the house, Kerry Jane's kidnapper took her blindfold off.

"Once he'd taken the blindfold off, looking at him, I could understand who he was. I'd been in Afghanistan twenty years by then so he looked to me like a very simple, uneducated village boy who would never have seen a foreigner in the flesh before, never mind actually spoken or kidnapped one," she said.