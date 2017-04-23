Kerri-Anne would give away her career if it meant her husband would walk again.

“Can I have a glass of wine? I’m thirsty,” Kerri-Anne Kennerley had just been inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame in tonight’s TV Week Logie Awards.

She used her acceptance speech to talk about longevity in the industry; to reminisce about the past when they “could get away with murder”; and to give thanks to her husband John.

Kennerley has been on our televisions for 50 years and this is her first Logie. “I didn’t realise it was real gold. That’s a bonus,” she joked with the audience.

She spoke about succeeding in an industry that is “tough”, “fickle” and “can treat people as disposable”. That, to survive, you must love what you’re doing and you must be able to adapt.

“Do what you need to do. Life will change. Nothing is surely than that,” she told the crowd.

How Gold Logies Work. Post continues below.



She thanked her mum. Her friends and colleagues. She thanked the man who first hired her in television when she was only 13. She thanked the audience and the media.

But the most moving part of her speech was when she thanked her husband John.

“The person who shares this accolade more than any one else is my husband, John,” the 63-year-old told the audience.