Kerri-Anne Kennerley on her husband's recovery after near-death experience.

Australian TV icon, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, has given an update on her husband John’s recovery from the near-fatal spinal cord injury he suffered in March.

The 75-year-old is still recovering in hospital, but Kennerley says he’s working very hard on his rehabilition, and making progress.

When you arrive back from a @sundaynighton7 New Orleans story and get to visit these two ???????? A photo posted by Kak ???? (@kerriannekennerley) on Jun 27, 2016 at 2:29am PDT

“He’s working really hard at rehab, at Prince of Wales hospital. He’ll be there til the end of the year,” she told The Fix.

“He came home for an hour a couple of weeks ago with the occupational therapists who come into your home and advise you on how to make your home wheelchair and disabled friendly. [The progress] is very slow. But he’s with us and I’m grateful for that,” she said.