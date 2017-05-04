It's the 10th anniversairy of Vogue India. So why is Kendall Jenner on the cover?

Kendall Jenner has appeared on countless international magazine covers and is certainly a Vogue favourite.

But the choice to place the American supermodel front-and-centre on the 10th Anniversary edition of Vogue India has drawn serious ire from some readers.

As promised, May was worth the wait #MarioTestinoXVogueIndiahttps://t.co/drbM05ysfk — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) May 3, 2017

Of course, the 21-year-old looks stunning in a black lace YSL dress — no surprises there — but for many, she’s also a bizarre, if not a downright offensive choice for the special release of the magazine, which could easily have placed a local model or actress in her stead.

Online, there has been a steady stream of commentary, with Twitter users ranging from disappointed to furious in their scathing appraisal of the casting choice.

#India is home to some of the most beautiful women on earth so why are you not celebrating and representing them for your 10th anniversary? https://t.co/rYiJWfyha0 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) May 4, 2017

@VOGUEIndia As someone who comes from an Indian family I'm horribly disappointed to see Kendall of all people on this cover. — Maxerica (@VexonicaLodge) May 3, 2017

@VOGUEIndia This is who you choose for your 10th anniversary cover, instead of….you know, AN INDIAN!??? — Alaias Lani???? (@MariGetBillions) May 3, 2017

@VOGUEIndia So I'm guessing an Indian model will cover @voguemagazine anniversary issue to compensate? — dae (@day_night13) May 3, 2017

On Instagram (where opinions aren’t confined to 140 characters) people have been far more expansive in their criticisms of the cover.

“Imagine having beautiful women of colour from each state honouring every state’s culture and fashion that represents India,” one woman wrote.

“But you people chose a skinny famous for nothing white girl.”

Another labelled it, “beyond insulting to every Indian person and everyone else in the world that sees how messed up it is that you’re trying to celebrate Indian culture and fashion with a white person.”