Why Kendall Jenner won't walk the Victoria's Secret runway this year.

For many models, walking the Victoria’s Secret runway as an “angel” is the ultimate goal – a sign that you’ve reached the big time (and your Instagram follower count is about to take off).
So when we found out Kendall Jenner was not walking in this year’s world-famous Victoria Secret Fashion Show, we were more than a little surprised. Surely a rising model like herself wouldn’t be over being an angel after just one year – no matter how much cachet she already holds as a reality star?
Rather, the 21-year-old just has something else going for her – as the face of Italian lingerie brand La Perla.