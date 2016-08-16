news

Kendall Jenner terrified after confrontation with stalker in her home.

Kendall Jenner returned home the other night to a very terrifying surprise: a man was trespassing on the property of her West Hollywood home.

The man was standing outside the gate of her home, following her car as she drove in.

Kendall called 911 when she saw the uninvited guest. Image via Getty.

The 20-year-old model called the police, who arrived and arrested the 25-year-old, who was believed to have been stalking the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

TMZ reports there was already a warrant out for the man's arrest.

Jenner only moved into the Hollywood Hills home two months ago - and this isn't the first time the famous family has had a scary security breach.

Kardashian/Jenner family
Kim, Kourtney and KhloeImage: Instagram /@kourtneykardash
KendallImage: Instagram/@kendelljenner
KhloeImage: Instagram/@khloekardashian
KimImage: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kim and Kayne(Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian)
KourtneyImage: Instagram /@kourtneykardash
Penelope, Mason and ReignImage: Instagram /@kourtneykardash
Kris and ScottImage: Instagram/@krisjenner
KylieImage: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Penelope and NorthImage: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Saint West. Source: Kim Kardashian West / Instagram.Saint West. Source: Kim Kardashian West / Instagram.

In December, Kris Jenner was forced to fire her entire security staff when a fan walked into her house while family members - including Kim, North and Saint West - were home.

