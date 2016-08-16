Kendall Jenner terrified after confrontation with stalker in her home.

Kendall Jenner returned home the other night to a very terrifying surprise: a man was trespassing on the property of her West Hollywood home.

The man was standing outside the gate of her home, following her car as she drove in.

The 20-year-old model called the police, who arrived and arrested the 25-year-old, who was believed to have been stalking the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

TMZ reports there was already a warrant out for the man's arrest.

Jenner only moved into the Hollywood Hills home two months ago - and this isn't the first time the famous family has had a scary security breach.

In December, Kris Jenner was forced to fire her entire security staff when a fan walked into her house while family members - including Kim, North and Saint West - were home.