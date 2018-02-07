The eye-rolling theory behind Kendall Jenner not celebrating sister Kylie giving birth.

We must remember that in our age of Instagram, what you say is often overshadowed by what you don’t say.

Case in point: Kendall Jenner being the only Kardashian not to have congratulated Kylie on the birth of her daughter Stormi.

Sound the alarms, we know…

But, in the interest of Kardashian drama, we’ve deep-dived on this not at all important yet still interesting issue and apparently this one boils down to the fact the father of Kylie’s child, Travis Scott, and Kendall Jenner used to date.

Maybe.

Let’s review the ‘facts’…

So, as the rumours go, in 2015-2016 it was speculated that Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott had a brief fling.

She (Kendall) was at his ‘Rodeo’ recording party in December 2015, and then in 2016 he was at her 21st birthday party in November.

Then, Babe said that according to an article from OK! Magazine, Travis was once overheard bragging to friends that Kylie was “way better in bed” than Kendall.

“Kylie’s way better in bed than Kendall and has more to play with, but Kendall’s got more personality,” said an ‘insider.’

Hmmmmm.

However, that article is no longer available and re-directs to a ‘Travis Scott Kendall Jenner’ search on Radar Online – which is another publication owned by media company American Media, Inc – who also own OK!.