Kendall Jenner reveals the real reason we often see her without a bra.

If you’re a fan of Kendall Jenner – hell, even if you’re not – you’ve probably seen a photo or two of her without a bra on.

Despite being a common sartorial occurrence for the Calvin Klein model, this still seems to to attract headlines. We’re not really sure why and, it seems, neither is she.

In a post on her website titled ‘Free the nipple‘, the 20-year-old questioned why in the name of Victoria’s Secret anyone would care whether or not she chooses to wear underwear.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!” she wrote, as reported by ET.

“It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Aside from body confidence, Jenner has another motivation for letting it all hang out.