With the death of the annual Kardashian Kristmas Kard announced earlier this year (Thanks a LOT, Kanye) there seems to be a new tradition on the horizon for the world’s most famous family:

Dancing around half naked with your Mum in the room.

Kendall Jenner, totally professional model and 19-year-old, filmed a little Christmas video for the world with her mother, Kris Jenner, in tow. The video is for LOVE magazine’s advent calendar.

She put on some heels, stripped down to her bra and undies, and did a jig. With her Mum.

Let’s start at the beginning and break this down bit by bit.

Here’s Kendall, on the left, wishing her bottom was as great as Kim’s.

The lights are on. The reindeer antlers tell us it’s Christmas. Kendall is wiggling her hips but Kris can’t keep up so just stares at her shadow.

They turn. Kendall looks sultry. Kris looks surprised, but that could be just her only expression these days.

They’ve done it. They’ve ruined a Christmas tree, because ART and CREATIVITY.

And that is the end.

Congratulations, Kendall and Kris, you just participated in a strangely sexual advertisement that has made literally everyone who sees it feel incredibly uncomfortable.

You can watch the full video by clicking here.

Click through the gallery below for more photos of this krazy klan.

The 2013 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card.

Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Kris Kardashian Sisters and Kris Jenner host grand opening of Famous Cupcakes on October 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Kim Kardashian's instagram pic.

Kim and Kanye on the cover of Hommes Magazine

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim on her way to Paris Fashion Week 2013

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye at Paris Fashion Week 2013

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim flashes her baby bump

Kim in Rio

Kim flashes her baby bump

Kim flashes her baby bump

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian at Elton John's Oscar Party 2013

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim got flour-bombed at the launch of her perfume in 2012

Kimye

From @KimKardashian's Instagram

From @mrchrismcmillan's Instagram

Kim at the People's choice awards 2012

Kim's halloween costume 2012

Klohe Kardashian

Kim and Kourtney

This is what Kim tweeted when she couldn't sleep.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

You can now have your very own Kardashian credit card, thanks to Mastercard. Priceless?

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries

The altar

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 19: Kim Kardashian attends the Utah Jazz vs New Jersey Nets game at the Prudential Center on January 19, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) *** Local Caption *** Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries on the cover of OK

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries proposing

Kris Humphries proposing

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries