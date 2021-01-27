"You posted a naked picture of me." A politician, her daughter, and a Twitter account.

The Conway family is as complicated as upside-down calculus.

Deeply divided by their political opinions, across genders and generations, a good deal of their disputes explode in the public domain, with debris scattered across social media.

You've likely heard of Kellyanne Conway - the high-profile senior adviser to former President Donald Trump who quit last August to "spend more time with her family". She's also the woman who infamously coined the phrase "alternative facts" back in 2017 following Trump's inauguration.

Kellyanne Conway was one of Trump's most senior advisers, until she quit in August 2020. Image: Getty.

For the past year, Conway has been in the news for an unconventional, and even more uncomfortable, reason: her very public feud with her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway.

In the past 24 hours, the feud has escalated dramatically with the former Trump adviser allegedly posting a naked photo of her teenage daughter to her Twitter account, where she has over three million followers.

Police have since arrived at the family's New Jersey mansion, with Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle telling New York Post: "An investigation is being conducted. No additional information can be released."

Claudia Conway addressed the incident on TikTok, where she has amassed a following of over 1.6 million followers.