Her name was Kelly Wilkinson. On Tuesday, her burned body was found in a suburban backyard.

This post deals with violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Just before 7am on Tuesday morning, the burned body of a woman was found in a suburban backyard of a Gold Coast home.

Her name was Kelly Wilkinson.

Neighbours of the home in Spikes Court, Arundel, raised the alarm after hearing shouting at about 6:40am.

When police arrived, they found the woman's deceased body in the "rear yard of a residence" in what they described as "a very confronting scene".

First responders also found three children, all under the age of nine, who police say may have witnessed their mother's death. They are safe and have been taken into care.

On a lawn two blocks away, police found a 34-year-old man with serious burn injuries who was "semi-conscious". He was arrested shorty after.

Queensland Police say the man is Ms Wilkinson's estranged husband and they have since charged him with murder and for breaching a domestic violence order.

His case will be heard on Wednesday morning at Southport Magistrates Court.

Kelly Wilkinson has been identified as the woman who was found deceased in a Gold Coast backyard this morning. Image: Facebook.