In 2009, Kelly Preston and John Travolta lost their son Jett. This week, John lost Kelly too.

On Sunday, local time, news broke that Kelly Preston had passed away.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative told People Magazine.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."

The family representative added: "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Kelly Preston, an accomplished actress who appeared in the likes of SpaceCamp and Jerry Maguire, was the wife of actor John Travolta. The couple had three children together – Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, nine.

John Travolta paid tribute to his wife of 28 years on social media following the announcement of her death.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old said.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Travolta continued: "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."