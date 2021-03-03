Kelle Howard bought a Queensland beach shack. In 8 months, she turned it into a European oasis.

Meet the mum of two from Burleigh Heads, Queensland, who transformed a house into a European oasis.

Interior designer Kelle Howard spent over six months finding the perfect location for her dream home and eight months creating the place. Now, Bajo el Sol Beach House (translating to 'under the sun' in Spanish) is home to Kelle and her two children, as well as the location for many high-end photoshoots.

Kelle sat down with Mamamia to discuss how she created the home, where she drew inspiration from and to share some of her top interior design tips.

In January 2019, Kelle purchased the perfect piece of land for her soon-to-be dream home, Bajo el Sol. It was a slightly old, run-down beach shack.

Soon after purchasing the property, she knocked the entire thing down and started building her vision.