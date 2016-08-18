Why The Bachelor's Keira is always licking her teeth.

If there’s one person who’s been dominating this season of The Bachelor, it’s Keira Maguire.

From her love of chokers to her unfailing ability to always say exactly what she’s thinking, she’s the contestant who’s got everyone talking. And that was before it emerged she was born into a cult.

Aside from her epic one-liners, there’s one other habit viewers can’t stop watching. Her teeth-licking.

Image: Channel 10/Screenshot

At the cocktail party, while she's dancing, on group and single dates, during her piece to cameras - it doesn't matter where she is or what she's doing, you can guarantee that at some point her pout will be interrupted by a quick lick of the teeth.

via GIPHY

It's almost become a signature move. But exactly why she does it - although some have suggested it's an "aggressive tic" - has remained a mystery. Until now.

Former contestant Rachel Moore, who was an 'Intruder' in the last season, shared her convincing theory with Mamamia on the Bach Chat podcast last night. (Post continues after audio.)