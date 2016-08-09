A shocking look inside Bachelor star Keira's upbringing and exactly how her father shared nine wives.

A Current Affair has exposed the shocking truths behind The Bachelor star’s upbringing in a polygamist cult.
Woman’s Day revealed the news yesterday, writing that Keira’s father, Alistah Laishkochav, had nine wives and 64 children living in a so-called “seaside sect”.
Tonight’s episode of ACA featured footage from 1992, when the programme spent a week inside the former police officer’s bizarre cult, formed after he moved from New Zealand to Victoria in the 1970s.
Keira's father, Alistah Laishkochav. Image: Channel 9.
Among the women interviewed in the footage was Keira's mother, Michelle, who joined Laishkochav's sect at some point in the 1980s along with her sister.
Like the others, Michelle was adamant that the then 57-year-old genuinely loved all nine members of his harem.
"I don't have that fear sitting at home wondering whether my husband is seeing, you know, the secretary or the shopkeeper or whatever," said Michelle in the footage. "I don't have that fear of wondering whether he is going to come back and love me."