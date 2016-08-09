A shocking look inside Bachelor star Keira's upbringing and exactly how her father shared nine wives.

In fact, she and the other women were so devoted to the lifestyle, that they would take shifts spending time with Laishkochav. That included each taking the opportunity to sleep with him "at least" twice a week.

It turns out that wasn't the only thing that the family shared. They also lived off $225,000 a year in social service payments.

With food and other necessities covered, A Current Affair reported that each wife allowed herself an allowance of $25 per week for "clothes and personal items", to help ensure they would "look good" for Laishkochav.

In a statement to Mamamia earlier, the Bachelor contestant said she is "in no position to comment on Alistah Laishkochav".

"My mother removed my family from that environment when I was five years old, over 25 years ago. I was brought up by my mother and grandmother in Brisbane in a loving, caring and compassionate household," she said.

"I had a wonderful childhood and I am extremely grateful to both my mother and grandmother for the upbringing which they provided me and my siblings. Although I have since met and reunited with my family, I have never had a relationship with Alistah Laishkochav."

The 30-year-old also said her father is "not relevant to who I am nor does he define me."

The cult separated after 20 years in 1993, after accusations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Laishkochav, a former policeman whose real name is Ian Lowe, was ultimately convicted of 20 child sex offences against girls aged seven to 10, as well as one charge of reckless injury.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison in 2000 and died 12 years later.

