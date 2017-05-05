The Bachelor's Keira Maguire just covered her entire face in blood in the name of beauty.

We all do weird and wonderful things in the name of looking good.

(Snail serum, anyone? How about a good old fashioned “sperm facial”? No..?)

Former Bachelor and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant Keira Maguire has shown off the latest ‘must-have’ beauty treatment, and it involves “harvesting blood from your own body”.

Yum.

Lucky for us, 30-year-old Keira documented the whole process for us on her Instagram stories, starting with an image of her ‘harvested’ and centrifuged bodily fluid.

Then, the "concentrated platelets", taken from Keira's own blood, then gets applied to her face and "rubbed in".