She’s 3 months along.

Keira Knightley is pregnant.

Page Six has confirmed that the actress is 3 months pregnant to husband James Righton.

Over the weekend, Keira, 29, fuelled pregnancy rumours when she reportedly didn’t drink.

We will report more as the story develops but in the meantime...

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

