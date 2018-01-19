'They always get raped': Keira Knightley gives searing explanation why she avoids modern roles.

There’s a reason we hardly ever see actress Keira Knightley in roles that depict modern-era women.

Since she burst onto the Hollywood scene at just 18 years old in Pirates of the Caribbean, the actress is known to favour period pieces over films set in the modern day.

She’s starred in Atonement, Pride and Prejudice and The Imitation Game, and in her latest film, Colette, she portrays the legendary French novelist of the same name.

In an interview with Variety, the 32-year-old mother-of-one has revealed why she’s more likely to choose to play a historical figure over a modern woman.

"I don't really do films set in the modern day because the female characters nearly always get raped," she bluntly explained.

"I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I've always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces.

But, she noted, "there's been some improvement".

"I'm suddenly being sent scripts with present-day women who aren't raped in the first five pages and aren't simply there to be the loving girlfriend or wife," she said.

She also spoke about the #MeToo movement taking over Hollywood, sparked by allegations that legendary producer Harvey Weinstein had a history of abusing, harassing and bullying female stars.