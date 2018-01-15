Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bachie’s Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate go to the beach. Must be engaged.

Well that escalated quickly.

So rumours surrounding the blossoming relationship between former Bachelor rejects, Keria Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate have been around for a while.

But now, it would appear the two might but probably aren't engaged. Maybe.

And how do we know this? They went to the beach, of course.

The pair were snapped frolicking at the beach recently, holding hands, kissing and doing general beach PDA things. You can see the pics over on Woman's Day.

Which, guys, means they're engaged because ONLY ENGAGED PEOPLE GO TO THE BEACH.

A "friend" also told Woman's Day, "Keira's always wanted a husband and kids". Guess it's conclusive then!

Before we know it, they'll be walking a dog together, which everyone knows is 100 per cent not the code for 'we're pregnant'.

Oh, and we should probably mention neither Maguire or Woodgate have ever confirmed their relationship. But, details.

2. Hooray! Erin Molan has been announced as the new host of the NRL Footy Show.