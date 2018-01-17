Despite what we've been told, here are 12 reasons Keira and Jarrod aren't actually dating.

Well.

In case you missed it, former Bachelorette star Jarrod Woodgate and former Bachelor star Keira Maguire would very much like you to know they’re dating now, thanks.

Forget any image you had of Jarrod wanting to disappear into the Fijian ocean post-Sophie Monk break-up, because now he’s in a relationship with none other than Keira “I’m successful, I have amazing style… I’m definitely a good catch” Maguire, after they both appeared in our very first season of Bachelor in Paradise.

We know this, of course, because there are (paparazzi) shots of the two kissing on the beach. Kissing! (Mamamia doesn’t endorse paparazzi shots or invasions of privacy or the stalking of celebrities. We won’t show you the photos. We do, however, know there’s a thing called Google, a thing called Search and a thing called Your Fingers Typing. But we never told you that. You had enough initiative to know that yourself. )

If you wanted to get a sense of what the images actually entail, this little tidbit from Daily Mail should give you the only description you absolutely never needed: