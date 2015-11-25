7 easy ways to get a fresher looking face.

Image: Charlie’s Angels

Ageing is a natural part of life and with it comes changes to your face, hair and body.

Women often voice concerns related to skin elasticity, tone and fine lines and wrinkles. I’m just about to hit the big 3-0 and I know already I can see changes in my skin that indicate where things are headed.

But the good news is that there are some simple tips to look younger.

1. Update your makeup

As we age, our skin concerns change. Perhaps you’re no longer dealing with the hormonal acne breakouts you once were. Maybe now your skin concerns are more focused around fine lines.

It makes sense then that you should update your makeup supplies to meet your changing requirements. That means assessing whether you really need a full coverage foundation- or could you tone it down to something more natural and light? Heavy make up tends to settle into fine lines and wrinkles, making things look much worse than they are.

Ageing also depletes the skin of hydration and elasticity so opt for a more moisturising, creamy foundation over the powdery, oil control based one you may be used to. Or add a moisturising primer, such as the Olay Regenerist Wrinkle Revolution Complex to moisturise and blur pores, lines and wrinkles for a smoother look.

2. Use an illuminator

Using an illuminator can add luminosity and highlight back to the skin - things we typically associate with a youthful glow. But, a word of warning - overuse can also enhance fine lines, so keep the product on the high points of your face (tops of your cheekbones, under the brow bone and on the bridge of your nose) for the right effect.

3. Don’t be afraid to use colour.

Often as women age they tend to settle into a makeup rut; things they know work. But that doesn’t mean you need to shy away from colour. In fact, colour brings life to the face and brightens up your look. The right red will lift your face and mean you won’t need much eye makeup, and a pop of pink is great for spring and summer.

4. Use a specifically designed skincare routine.

I know it sounds simple, but using skincare specifically designed to address the signs of ageing is paramount. As the years roll on, skin cell metabolism slows down and you want to make sure you are nourishing your skin to prolong that youthful glow.

I’ve been an Olay girl for years. Previously, I was never without a bottle of my Total Effects Moisturiser. Recently though, I’ve made a change to the new Olay Regenerist Miracle Duo which contains the highly potent Miracle Boost Youth Pre-Essence, as well as complementary Micro Sculpting Cream to more directly address my concerns.