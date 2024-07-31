4 years ago Kaylee McKeown said goodbye to her father. Last night, she swam for him.

To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kaylee McKeown made headlines when she enthusiastically shouted "f*** yeah!" after winning gold in the 100m backstroke.

Four years later, the she is celebrating again with back-to-back Olympic titles in the 100m backstroke — this time keeping her words *mostly* G-rated.

Her family, however, was as spirited as ever, proudly cheering on the 23-year-old as she competed against rivals, including American Regan Smith, who had recently broken McKeown's world record at the US trials.

"That was unreal. We were going nuts up there. It was — yeah, speechless," one of McKeown's brothers told Channel Nine.

The other added: "It was unreal, man. She was always going to do it. We backed her all the way. She is the legend. She is the GOAT."

It was a remarkable moment as she triumphed over her competitors in the pool, securing Australia’s fourth swimming gold medal and sixth overall at this year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

Kaylee McKeown says her 'dad was with her' during Paris Olympics win.

The victory was made even more special when fans learned that this win was dedicated to McKeown's father, Sholto McKeown, who passed away four years ago due to cancer.

"Expectation is a privilege and if you get the privilege, it is something special," said McKeown after her win.

"I like to think I have a superpower and that's my dad. I believe he was with me tonight. I'm just over the moon," she added.