We have a conspiracy theory about the Taylor Swift, Katy Perry feud.

Grab the popcorn, sit back, settle in.

The Taylor Swift/Katy Perry feud is back with the vengeance of two women with the most public of platforms and the sharpest of cat fight claws.

Or is it?

This week, newsfeeds have been saturated with headlines squealing the excitement of a media cycle that likes nothing more than for two high-profile women to really, genuinely hate each other. Or at least purport to do so.

They looked a little like this:

Katy Perry Confirms Feud With Taylor Swift, Says Taylor ‘Started It’ and Won’t Speak to Her

Katy Perry finally confirms Taylor Swift feud and shares her side of the story on pair’s bitter fall out

Katy Perry responds to her infamous feud with Taylor Swift on Carpool Karaoke

‘She started it and it’s time for her to finish it’: Katy Perry blames Taylor Swift for feud as she tells James Corden she’s ‘ready for that BS to be done’

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift: A timeline of their friendship turned feud

Katy Perry: It’s Time for Taylor Swift to Finish This Feud

Of course, when Perry fronted Carpool Karaoke with James Corden this week, conversation inevitably turned to her new song Swish Swish and her reported feud with Swift. Because what’s the best way to sell a song? Pull Taylor Swift into the promo junket, slamming her in the process.

For context, Perry’s new song does have a few particularly pointed lines. Ones like this: “Your game is tired, you should retire, you’re about cute as an old coupon expired. And karma’s not a liar, she keeps receipts.”

In divulging details of the feud to Corden, Perry was frank.

“There’s a situation,” she said. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”

She then labeled the feud “so crazy” because it started with a trio of shared backing dancers. Apparently, they then moved from Perry’s tour to Swift’s, then when the former wanted them back, the latter fired them. Ouch.

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” she said.