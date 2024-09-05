For Katy Perry's last career comeback in 2017, she tried to pivot to purposeful pop. In 2024, she's found her way to problematic pop.

In recent months, Perry rode a wave of controversy over her decision to recruit Dr Luke to work on her comeback album. The move was announced via her first single 'Woman's World', a feminist anthem that was produced by the man accused by fellow 2010s pop star Kesha of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Obviously, this didn't go down well. But on top of the terrible optics, the song itself was a critical and commercial flop, with the 'girl power' lyrics described as "regressive" and "dated" by some critics.

In short, Katy Perry hasn't been having the best year.

And now ahead of Katy's sixth album 143, being released later this month, she's given an interview with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, a podcast often used to renew a celebrity's reputation, as attempted by the likes of Zayn Malik and Hailey Bieber.

A lot of ground was covered in the hour-long conversation so we've rounded up all the highlights from Katy Perry's Call Her Daddy interview.

Katy Perry's response to Dr. Luke backlash.

The topic of Dr Luke was saved for the final five minutes of the interview. Cooper mentioned that people "were really upset" about Perry's choice to work with Dr Luke and asked, "Why did you choose to work with him?"