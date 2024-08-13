Whatever happened to Katie Price?

Content warning: This story deals with descriptions of sexual assault and suicidal ideation.

From the outside, Katie Price's life looks a certain way.

She's a former glamour model, and now an Only Fans content creator. She has been in high-profile relationships (and had high-profile breakups) that have been splashed on the front pages of countless tabloid magazines. She's often documenting her various new cosmetic procedures via Instagram, including her 17th breast augmentation just last month.

Right now, she's facing legal trouble after being arrested for failing to attend a court hearing about her bankruptcies, instead opting to travel to Türkiye for her sixth facelift, which cost her $19,000.

But there's far more to Price's story than meets the eye.

Katie Price's turbulent childhood.

Price was born in 1978 in UK's East Sussex. She has described it as a challenging childhood, one marred with trauma. She grew up with her mother and stepfather after her biological father left the family when she was four.

When Price was just seven years old, she was sexually assaulted in a park. It was just the first of a series of traumatic incidents at the hands of men in her life that have left lasting scars.

"My thing that's always been wrong in my life is men. That's from an early age. I was raped as a child at seven. I was in a park," she said during a podcast interview with DJ Annie Macmanus.