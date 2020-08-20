1. "It’s extremely obvious." Katie Noonan has shared her Masked Singer guesses and we're convinced.

After Katie Noonan's big reveal as the Sloth on The Masked Singer last week, the 43-year-old has raised some suspicions on who else may be behind the masks, and they make so much sense.

Speaking to Who on Wednesday, Katie was quick to name the Puppet as Red Wiggle, Simon Pryce.

"I can 100 per cent say I never saw or heard anybody else in my time there," she said.

"Except I overheard someone doing a vocal warm up which I think was Puppet which I'm pretty sure is Simon the Wiggle."

Confirming our own theories, Noonan added that she thinks Queen might be Kate Miller-Heidke, and that Frillneck is potentially actor Eddie Perfect.

"For me, it’s extremely obvious that the Queen is Kate Miller-Heidke. It’s clear as day," she explained.

"I’ve known Kate 20 years. She’s definitely the Queen. I think Frillneck is Eddie Perfect, I’m pretty certain about that."

Image: Ten.

But she also threw a few new names into the mix, predicting the voice behind Kitten as comedian Celeste Barber, and why haven't we thought of that yet?

Other guesses included Lucy Durack as Cactus, Courtney Act as Dragonfly, and Isaiah Firebrace as Wizard.

Only time will tell, but those are some very interesting guesses if we do say so ourselves.

﻿﻿

2. Oh. Apparently Schapelle Corby has already left reality show SAS Australia.

It looks like our next favourite reality TV show, SAS Australia, may have already lost two of our favourite contenders, and this is very disappointing news for our Thursday evening.