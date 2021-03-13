When Katie Leung was cast in Harry Potter, she became a target for "awful" racist abuse.

Katie Leung was 16 years old when she scored the role of Harry Potter's first crush, Cho Chang, in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

"Of course, I was grateful," the now 33-year-old shared on the Chinese Chippy Girl podcast this week.

"I was really very f**king grateful that I was in the position I was in, but then, yeah... it wasn't great."

When Leung was cast as Cho Chang in 2005, she became the target of racist abuse from the franchise's fans.

Speaking to the Chinese Chippy Girl podcast, Leung shared that the abuse first began after the news of her casting was leaked to the press.

"It had got to the papers and then someone secretly took a photo of me," she said.

"I just broke down. I just started crying."

Leung, a Scottish-born actor of Chinese descent, appeared in five of the eight Harry Potter films between 2005 and 2011 after beating more than 3,000 hopefuls.

Amid her time on the franchise, Leung reportedly discovered entire websites dedicated to bullying her.

"I was, like, Googling myself at one point and I was on this website, which was kind of dedicated to the Harry Potter fandom, and I remember reading all the comments. It was a lot of racist sh*t," she shared.

"Somebody had actually created a website — a hate site. It was like, if you disagree with this casting, then click on this button and then it would just be like a count of how many people disagreed with the casting and you would just see a number," she added.

"It's so awful."