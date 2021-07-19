The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday July 19.

Federal government cancels Katie Hopkins' visa, sending her home.

Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported after the federal government cancelled her visa overnight.

Hopkins was brought to Australian by Channel 7 to join Big Brother's celebrity addition, but was dropped from the program after boasting about ways she was undermining the hotel's safety protocols while describing the lockdown as a "hoax".

BREAKING: The federal government has cancelled British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins’ visa. She’ll now be sent home. The Home Affairs Minister @karenandrewsmp joins us next on @BreakfastNews. #auspol — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) July 18, 2021

In her home country, she is routinely labelled a "racist", a "bigot" and a "troll" for her views on a range of matters, from immigration to obesity.

More than 30,000 Australians had signed a petition calling for her to be sent home.

Australian Government fast tracks three million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as shipment arrives overnight.

Australia has fast tracked an additional three million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed in an interview with 7News on Sunday night.

"In May, the Prime Minister and I wrote… to the CEO of Pfizer, we'd pushed for additional doses to be brought forward, that was successful.

"(Pfizer) responded with an additional three million doses for Australia to be brought forward, into the third quarter, and those doses are the ones which commence in the course of the week of 19 July,” Hunt said.

"And so, that means that we move to a million a week."

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd was given credit for fast-tracking the Pfizer rollout in Australia after conversations with the company’s chairman Albert Bourla, a claim denied by the federal government.