Bianca Unwin lost her sister to domestic abuse. Her death followed a pattern of red flags.

This post deals with domestic abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

In Australia, on average, one woman a week is killed by a current or former partner.

It's a sobering statistic — and one that has affected the lives of thousands of everyday Australians.

Now, a new SBS documentary, See What You Made Me Do, is drawing attention to Australia's domestic abuse epidemic.

Hosted by investigative journalist Jess Hill, and inspired by her award-winning book of the same name, the three-part series will give a voice to domestic abuse survivors, as well as the traumatised families left behind in the face of domestic violence.

Watch a clip from SBS documentary series See What You Made Me Do below. (Warning: The following clip deals with domestic abuse and might be triggering for some viewers.)



Video via SBS.

In the series, Hill meets the family of Katie Haley, a 29-year-old mother-of-two who was killed by her partner of four years, Shane Robertson, at their home in Diggers Rest, Melbourne, in 2018. (Robertson was later sentenced to 24 years in jail in 2019.)

Speaking to Mamamia amid the documentary's release, Bianca Unwin remembered her older sister, Katie, as being "larger than life".

"She was our little big sister, because she was the smallest out of all of us," Bianca recalled.

"She was the tiniest, shortest, most petite person, but her personality was just larger than life. You just knew when she was around, and she made everything so fun."

To Katie's parents and siblings, her relationship with Robertson initially seemed "really happy".