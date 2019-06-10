-With AAP

1.”I don’t like those things, be careful.” Dad’s last words to a Melbourne woman before she died in a light plane crash.

Kathleen Canavan is being remembered as a “very beautiful lady”, who had “gorgeous eyes and a big heart,” by her father after her uncle’s ultra-light fixed wing plane crashed in the Victorian Alpine region.

The 23-year-old and her uncle left for the joy ride on Saturday at 12.20pm, and crashed at Lake Eildon.

The pilot Danny Canavan, aged in his 40s, survived the crash and was picked up by a fishing boat.

He was taken to the Alfred Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released. His niece’s body was found by divers.

Kathleen’s father John Canavan told Seven News he’d spoken to her moments before the flight.

“She said, Dad, I’m going on a ride with Danny and I just said Kathleen just pray Hail Mary because I don’t like those things. Be careful,” he said.

“Those were the last words I got to say to my daughter.”

Ms Canavan’s uncle Gerard Canavan said of his brother: “Danny is in severe shock. He’s very, very remorseful.

“He’s been sedated and being medically checked so he will struggle with this very badly.”

Ms Canavan was one of six children and had been visiting her grandfather in Lake Eildon after returning from volunteer work in Fiji.

It is not known yet what caused the plane to plunge into the water but witnesses saw the pilot flying close to the lake’s surface before the crash.

“He was just flying around, just 20 metres off the water, and he appeared like he was going up to outer space and then he has just come down,” fisherman Sid Knight told Seven News on Saturday.

“Hit the water and bloody somersaulted.” He said the plane then sank “like a rock”.

Ms Canavan’s boyfriend Petero Vundilo told The Age he was “lost” after hearing of her death.