For over 35 years, A-list Hollywood actress Katherine Heigl has remained quiet on the details and impact of her brother Jason’s tragic death. That is until recently.

The A-list Hollywood actress opened up about the experience of losing a sibling so young in a moving tribute posted to her Instagram and Facebook.

"This is my brother Jason. He was about 12 or 13 in this picture. He was taken off life support 35 years ago today," Heigl shared with her over four million followers.

On September 23 1986, Jason was involved in a tragic car accident that led him to the ICU, where he was on life support for seven days. He died one week before his 16th birthday.

"I don’t often talk about him. Or this day. Or the weeks and months and years that followed, but my mother wrote an email to a friend this morning that she shared with me and I thought… well that I’d like to share her words because what she has to say is important. Not only for my family but for anyone out there who has lost someone they love too soon.

"[From Nancy Heigl] – actually, today is the day that he died in 1986. All day today, various helicopters flew into Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut, bringing surgeons from other hospitals and early this evening they took him into surgery and removed his organs for donations. Sorry, just on my mind today and probably sharing too much."