15 very important life lessons we have Kath and Kim to thank for.

Today marks 15 years since Kath and Kim first hit our screens. And like a good baby cheesus statue or bottle of chardonnay, it’s only got better with age.

Far from being a bloody funny Australian comedy, the show from Jane Turner and Gina Riley also served as a valuable education in all areas of life.

To celebrate the milestone, here are the 15 best life lessons we’re still living by today.

1. There’s only one way to celebrate special occasions.

Bring out the good stuff.

via GIPHY

2. Couples who exercise together, stay together.

Bonus points for synchronised movement (and dumbells).

via GIPHY

3. Be confident about your body.

Flaunt it.

4. "It's nice, it's different, it's unusual" is the highest compliment you can pay anyone/anything.

Use it sparingly.