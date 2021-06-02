Kate Winslet had to fight to look her age in Mare of Easttown.

Kate Winslet is done with acting roles that feed into unattainable beauty ideals. She wants to look authentically like her 45-year-old self and to choose characters that do the same.

Her recent role in the critically lauded crime thriller Mare of Easttown is part of this venture.

Watch: Kate Winslet in one of the most popular dramas of the year. Post continues below.



Video via Binge

Winslet's character, Mare Sheehan, lives in a fractured community in Pennsylvania under the same roof as her nearly adult daughter, her mother, and her young grandson. A seasoned detective, she lets herself be swallowed by her work, so there's no time left in the day to dwell on her own traumas.

Mare is a woman, Winslet has said, who would glance in the mirror each morning while brushing her teeth, then not again all day. Mare is a woman who pulls her hair back into a rough, rushed ponytail because it's practical and because she probably hasn't shampooed in a while.

"That’s just who she is," Winslet told Indiewire. "That’s like most busy mothers I know — that’s like me. It really is."

In embracing roles like this, Winslet has stepped into a strange Hollywood no-man's land. Behind her is the veneer of polish and glamour. And off in the distance is extra kilos, prosthetics and a stringy wig (you know, the kind of aesthetic that sees women actors lauded for their 'bravery' and dedication to the craft).