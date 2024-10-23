The moment Kate Winslet brought Kate Ritchie to tears on live radio.

Kate Winslet is a powerful force.

She's outspoken, she's passionate, she's dedicated to uplifting women's voices.

After 30 years in Hollywood, the actress knows women have to be their own biggest advocates in the face of sexism, misogyny and patriarchal industry norms.

For Australian star Kate Ritchie, her words cut deep. In fact, Winslet's mere presence brought Ritchie to tears on national radio this morning.

The British actress appeared on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Nova, to promote her new film LEE, about WWII war correspondent and photojournalist Elizabeth Lee Miller.

After discussing the power of the female lead, the pair had a heart to heart as Ritchie opened up about her own experiences in the spotlight.

"I just want to thank you for the conversations that you have, and that you continue to have, about body image. And I guess we've had very different careers, but what we do have in common is that we somewhat grew up in the public eye. I grew up on a television show," Ritchie began.

Kate Winslet's presence sparked tears for radio host Kate Ritchie. Image: Instagram.