"I was terrified." Model Kate Upton reveals disturbing allegations against Guess founder.

It started with a Tweet from model Kate Upton in late January that implied creative director of fashion powerhouse Guess, Paul Marciano, is guilty of sexual misconduct.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director,” the 25-year-old model tweeted on January 31, alongside the telling hashtag #MeToo.

Days later, she doubled down, telling reporters at a New York airport: “I can’t wait to tell my story, it’s a huge problem”.

And tell her story she has. Upton’s allegations against Marciano have finally been published in Time Magazine and they’re as disturbing as they are indicative of an immense problem throughout the industry.

Upton claims the abuse from Marciano, a 65-year-old married father-of-two who co-founded Guess Jeans in 1981, started on her first professional shoot for the brand when she was 18.

“As soon as I walked in with photographer Yu Tsai, Paul came straight up to me, forcibly grabbed my breasts and started feeling them — playing with them actually. After I pushed him away, he said, ‘I’m making sure they’re real’,” she told Time magazine.

The role of Yu Tsai is important in corroborating Upton’s story. The well-known photographer has also spoken to Time Magazine saying Upton’s account is accurate, despite Marciano’s determined denials.

LISTEN: The Time’s Up movement, explained. Post continues below.



Upton said the meeting continued and Marciano’s advances escalated. She alleges he “aggressively” grabbed her thighs, arms, shoulders, and neck in attempts to pull her closer to him. He allegedly groped her breasts and started smelling her, before telling Yu Tsai to leave them alone.

“I was able to send a quick text to Yu Tsai asking him to stay. He did, but that did not stop Paul’s constant grabbing. I was extremely shaken, surprised and scared,” Upton said.

“At one point he forcibly grabbed the back of my head so that I could not move and started kissing my face and my neck. I remember not wanting to say ‘Get off of me’ because I didn’t want to open my mouth to say anything because I didn’t want him to be able to put his tongue in my mouth.”

In a statement to Time magazine, Marciano called Upton’s allegations “absolutely false”, saying he’s never been alone with the model.

Next, Upton said, Marciano asked to walk her to her hotel room. When she declined – and Yu Tsai offered, instead – the older man didn’t stop his pursuit. He continually called her mobile, asking to see her room.