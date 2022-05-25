At 20, Kate Moss met Johnny Depp in a New York cafe. She 'instantly' knew they'd be together.

On Wednesday US time, Kate Moss will testify in the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The British supermodel, 48, is set to give evidence to the court, via video link from London, about an alleged incident where Depp caught her after she slipped down a set of stairs.

Moss will be the first of the actor’s exes to give evidence in the case.

Video via Channel 10.

Earlier this month, the supermodel was referenced in the trial, when Heard discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister, Whitney Henriquez.

"[Whitney] threw herself in the line of fire," Heard said about the alleged 2015 incident.

"She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t hesitate and wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

In a now-viral video, Depp's attorney was seen fist-pumping after Heard mentioned Moss, presumably because it gave them the opportunity to call the model as a witness.