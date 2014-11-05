Kate Middleton is going to royally peeve the Queen in these outfits.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a new personal assistant. Uh-oh…

In case you haven’t noticed, Kate Middleton, 32, has been looking a little more raunchy lately. And it’s all thanks to her new stylist. None other than her personal assistant, Natasha Archer.

The revelation was made by Vanity Fair, who reported, “Initially, Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash helps source some of the clothes. She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on.”

"She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate's really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."

The hemlines are shorter indeed. The Queen has already made it clear to the Duchess that her knees are not to be shown at all formal appearances and events.

Kate has some other ideas. #anarchy

She chose a pale blue Jenny Packham dress to attend an event at the National History Museum in London which shocked the crowd with its mullet hemline, cropped well above the knee in the front but falling to the ground at the back.

As if to prove it wasn't a one-off, she daringly exposed her knees yet again in a rebellious black Temperley dress with cut-outs exposing her nude slip underneath.

We say go get 'em, Duchess. With legs like that we're happy to see them.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery 'The life of Kate's skirt' to see how the Duchess' hemline has changed...