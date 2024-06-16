The meaning behind Princess Catherine's look at Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales made a statement at Trooping The Colour this year to mark her first public royal event in six months.

Kate Middleton, 42, joined the royal family at King Charles' official birthday parade in London after she announced in March she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

For her long-awaited return, the queen-in-waiting wore a white Jenny Packham dress with a black trim and ribbon bow on the neckline. For those familiar with the Princess of Wales' wardrobe, it's not actually a new piece — but an upcycled version of an outfit she wore years prior.

Video via Mamamia.

She paired the dress with a black-and-white hat by Philip Treacy, a matching striped bow to the right side of her collar and an Irish Guards Regimental Brooch on the left.

The royal also added Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings which we've seen on her multiple times, including at Prince Louis' christening in 2018. ﻿

We first saw the Princess of Wales wear the Jenny Packham dress in 2022 to mark another special occasion — during the King's coronation weekend.