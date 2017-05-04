Prince William and Kate Middleton seeking $2.2 million over topless photos.

With AAP.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly seeking 1.5 million Euro (AUD$2.2 million) in compensation for the publication of topless pictures of Catherine more than four years ago.
France’s Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence were placed under investigation for invasion of privacy after the images of Catherine, 35, sunbathing while on a private holiday in Provence with the Duke of Cambridge were printed in September 2012.
The photos prompted a fierce reaction, with a statement issued by St James’s Palace stating they were “reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales”.