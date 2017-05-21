kids

Kate Middleton telling Prince George to pipe down is every parent at a family wedding.

If you ever thought the royals were so far out of reach, not one of their habits or conversations or problems were like yours, fixate your eyes on the following:

Because Kate Middleton telling Prince George to pipe down is every parent at a family wedding.

kate middleton pippa's wedding

You can almost imagine how desperate she is to stem the squabbling gaggle of toddlers, bribing them with Freddo Frogs or lollipops or perhaps just a diamond-studded crown if they really, truly just shut up.

It's one of the most humanising and, well, normal of our most prized royal.

Twitter couldn't get enough:

And frankly, neither can we.

Oi, George, pipe down eh?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

This Glorious Mess

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

Smart Parents and their Best Tricks

The Parent Code
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???