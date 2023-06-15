Since bringing their kids into the world, the Prince and Princess of Wales have tried their best to give George, nine, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, fie, a normal upbringing – despite the fact their pop is, you know, the King.

But there’s another reason behind the royal couple’s decision to break with tradition and send their children to a pretty normal school.

Kate (then) Middleton was bullied as a kid.

Video via Mamamia.

“Catherine [as she’s known in a society we deff don’t belong to] had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly,” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.

And there were apparently three reasons.

According to another royal expert, Katie Nicholl, it was because the future princess started at the school at age 13, instead of 11, like everyone else. She was also a day student, rather than a boarder, and was “especially slender and a head taller than her peers”.

The bullying got so bad that Kate left and enrolled at Marlborough College instead.

So, when it came to choosing her own children’s education, the now 41-year-old was determined to protect them.