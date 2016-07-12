Kate Middleton is bringing back a seriously old-fashioned accessory.

She may be a Duchess, but when it comes to fashion trends Kate Middleton is King Midas.

Everything she wears, be it a Zara blazer or a simple pair of cork wedges, turns to gold — and by gold, we mean a worldwide fashion frenzy. Even the Duchess’ children have the power to make a humble cardigan sell out in minutes.

The latest will have everyone raiding their local pharmacy/grandma’s bathroom cupboard.

For her elegant chignon during her solo trip to the Netherlands, the 34-year-old brought out her favourite (and rather old-school) hair accessory. And just quietly, we’re loving it.

Image: Getty

Yes, we're talking about the humble hairnet.

Available from just $5.99 from your local Priceline, it's the tool Middleton swears by to ensure she's never seen with as much of a hair out of place.

Because to do so is not only frightfully unsightly but very unroyal. Obviously.

It's not the first time she's been spied with the discrete hair tool. She also wore one during her visit to France earlier this year to mark the centenary of the Battle of the Somme.