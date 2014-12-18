entertainment

Prince William disses his wife's hair. Appreciators of a good blow dry everywhere revolt.

Prince William has proven he’s just like the rest of our husbands after he said some less-than-nice things about the hair on top of Kate Middleton’s head.

To the adoring public and appreciators of a good blow dry everywhere, Kate’s lovely, lovely hair looks flawless each time she steps out in public.

But apparently, according to Wills, it’s a bloody mess.

Yep, this hair. 

The Prince was chatting to a trainee hairdresser when he said she should try styling Kate’s “nightmare hair”. Yep, just like every other bloke we know, the wispy strands at the bottom of the shower and getting a mouthful of hair in your face every time Kate turns around, must get a bit old.

Way harsh, Wills.

Considering the duchess has got two hairdressers in her American entourage, we can’t imagine even one hair on her head being out of place.

Well, except for this one time.

We wouldn’t say nightmare. We’d say windswept. Image via Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Still, we’re thinking we’d rather have Kate’s nightmare hair than William’s.

Image via WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Click through the gallery below for more photos of the royals. 
William and Kate on the cover of Women's Day
William and Kate in Women's Day
William and Kate in Women's Day
Just three days ago, Kate was running around her old school playing hockey.
It was the last time she was seen in public.
Media outside the Prince William Hospital where Kate is being treated.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton with the Queen
Prince William and Kate Middleton wax figures
Prince William and Kate Middleton wax figures
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate and William
william and kate matching outfits
Nothing says newlyweds like navy.Source: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
William and Kate at the Canadian Museum of Civilization with a group of newly sworn-in Canadian citizens.
william and kate matching outfits
Okay, seriously, Pick a new colour now.Source: Getty.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
william and kate matching outfits
Mmm, evening attire matchy-match.Source: Getty.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton talks to Nicole Kidman
Kate Middleton
Tags:
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???