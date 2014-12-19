5 hairstyles. 1 wash. Christmas sorted.

Christmas is a hectic time of year, especially the period leading up to the big day.

While you’re trying to furiously finish off your Christmas shopping and marinate the ham, you also have your work party and the kids’ end-of-year concert to attend.

So how do you try to resemble a functioning (and kind of good looking) human being during this time? We’ve got the trick, with a little inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge during her royal tour of the U.S.

So what's Kate got that we need? A great blowout. Whether you're DIY-ing it at home or indulging in a trip to the salon, the perfect blowout is simply all too fleeting — until now. We've gathered tips from the experts to find out how to make your hairstyle last five full days in the lead up to Christmas. And that'll have you covered for all your Christmas events. Simply follow these rules and channel your inner princess. Who knows, Prince Harry's still single.

What you’ll need: shampoo, conditioner, mousse and/or root spray, finishing spray, dry shampoo, a shower cap, a curling iron, sea salt spray, 6-8 bobby pins, 1-2 hair elastics.

That sounds like a dramatic check list but you can pick up everything pretty cheaply from your local shopping centre.

Day 1: Wash, Prep, and Style

The Product: If you’re starting at home, it all begins with a great wash. “Shampoo twice, first with a clarifying shampoo," recommends Brett James, hair guru,"The second [shampoo] can be different, but not overly hydrating."

Next, give your hair a good conditioning treatment from the middle of the hair to the ends. Once out of the shower, “apply a volume spray or mousse to the roots and, finally, add a blowout serum,” James advised.

The Style: Continue to blow dry and style as you normally would, topping off with some finishing spray.