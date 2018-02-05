Why Kate Middleton's royal tour wardrobe is causing controversy.

Kate Middleton has found herself surrounded by controversy… and it’s all due to a hat.

During the recent Royal tour of Scandinavia, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a woolly hat with a fluffy pom pom on top to an icy hockey match.

As is customary with anything she wears, fans quickly identified where and what she was wearing. It was then that some noticed a detail they weren’t impressed with.

The hat was identified as the Rain wool hand-knit beanie in charcoal, $360, by New York designer Eugenia Kim. The product details on the website were promptly updated with the photo of the Duchess wearing the item as well as the phrase, "Worn by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on the 2018 Royal Tour to Sweden".