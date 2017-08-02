Why Kate Langbroek paid someone to smear blood all over her face.

Kate Langbroek has undergone a beauty treatment that has her co-host – and many listeners – horrified.
Not afraid to get a little messy in the name of beauty, the KIIS FM radio host underwent what is known as a vampire facial – and can we just say the results terrifying.
Langbroek told Hughesy & Kate listeners on Wednesday how she lay back while a substance made from her own blood (extracted earlier) was injected and smeared all over her face and neck.
Sharing a snap of her face mid-procedure on Instagram, the mum-of-four offered an appropriate (and completely redundant) warning.