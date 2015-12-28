entertainment

Kate Hudson shares photos from her unconventional family Christmas.

Even if you’re no longer together, doesn’t mean you can’t spend the festive season with your ex, right?

For most people this would be the last thing they’d want to do. But it’s exactly what Kate Hudson did.

The Almost Famous actress took to the ‘gram to share a snap with her former love bird, Muse front man, Matt Bellamy.

The photo was captioned  ‘From our #ModernFamily to your #WhateverKindaFamilyIsYourKindaFamily we send you much love and blessings on this Christmas Eve ❤️???? #ExMas #HolidayFun #SantasComing’.

The pair confirmed their split in December last year with Bellamy stating, ‘we’re both very happy, it’s for the best’,

The couple ended their engagement after four years together.

Bellamy joined Hudson’s family in Aspen, Colorado, where the 36-year-old star previously said she goes every year to celebrate a ‘traditional’ Christmas with her family, including mum Goldie Hawn, step-dad Kurt Russel and 11-year-old son Ryder from her previous marriage.

Always good to be home ???????? #WinterWonderland #AfternoonHike

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

“We always go home. I grew up in Colorado and we always [go] back to Colorado. The whole family comes – my brothers and all of the kids and at some point during Christmas we all get together and do that,” Hudson said.

“We’re [a] super traditional Christmas family. Mum and I decorate the house. We make snowmen – kind of magical.”

Would you spend Christmas with an ex? Let us know in the comments.

