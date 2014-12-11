Does Kate Hudson already have a new boyfriend?

Oh, the tabloids. So useful. They help us know every single details of celebrities private lives, they…. no, that’s it.

So this is what the tabloids are throwing at us today:

Kate Hudson has already moved on from her ex-fiancée, precisely two days after announcing their split.

Kate, 35, called off her engagement to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy after four years. And now, she has been spotted kissing another man in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

And not just any man. A DANCE man. Derek Hough is a professional ballroom dancer, appearing on the USA version of Dancing With The Stars. He also has a famous sister, Julianne Hough, a dancer/singer/actress in the States.

And now, he seems to have a famous girlfriend.

Derek Hough and Kate Hudson – new couple?

Kate and Derek have been friends for a long time, but now, those cheeky tabloids are confirming they’re a couple. Derek supposedly is in a relationship with a fellow dancer, Justene Alpert. So SCANDAL. If Kate and Derek are together, they potentially split up two relationships.

More likely, they were both separated from their partners when they started dating (Kate’s rep says that she and her ex-fiancée have actually been split for a while).

But speculation is fun. They are DEFINITELY A SERIOUS ITEM, POSSIBLY ENGAGED AND TALKING ABOUT KIDS. Right, tabloids?

Right.