Kate Beckinsale becomes a giant penis. Is officially our new hero.

No, Kate Beckinsale hasn’t gotten swept up in the Pokemon Go craze and dressed up as a creature from the game.

It is exactly what it looks like.

She is dressed up as a penis. A giant, inflatable penis.

I mean seriously, could you love this woman more?

Just a girl trying to make it in a man’s world… pic.twitter.com/dfonphfFH0 — Kate Beckinsale (@KateBeckinsale) July 11, 2016

The 42-year-old British actress shared the legendary image on social media with an equally amazing caption: “Just a girl trying to make it in a man’s world…”

That’s a phallic fashion statement if ever we saw one.

In the photo, Beckinsale holds a bit of a bewildered expression on her face — understandably.

But she has given no hint as to why exactly she swapped her usual glamour for this ballsy costume.

We are just grateful it happened.

